In the PennLive article “Trump-backed parents group sues over program,” which was published in the Feb. 21 LNP | LancasterOnline, one parent in the West Shore School District protested a school curriculum that teaches kindness and compassion, stating, “Not every human is deserving of my child’s empathy.”

Comments like that make me think that most parents should not be making curriculum decisions.

To be clear, anyone can go to school to become a teacher and even specialize in curriculum writing. It will take money and time, and you have to study, write papers and pass exams. It will take a minimum of four years. You will have to spend more time with continuing education every year of your teaching career, and a master’s degree is recommended, which will take a couple more years.

In my view, people who have been trained for most of their lives should be the people making decisions on what children learn. I wouldn’t go to a neighbor who is a mechanic and ask for his or her expertise on a medical procedure. Why would we ask parents, who aren’t educators, to make curriculum decisions?

I do believe parents have the right to give their opinion, but decisions must be based on sound educational practices.

As for people deserving respect and kindness — all people deserve respect and kindness.

A Psychology Today article explains that children who don’t respect others tend not to value themselves or others. Many children who lack self-respect simply don’t care about themselves or anyone else.

There is value in respecting others.

Janet Clarke

West Hempfield Township