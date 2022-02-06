In looking at the Jan. 30 Sunday LNP article featuring School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau (“Still work to do”), it was noted that “she has pushed educators to improve PSSA scores, increase graduation rates and address inequities.”

Those are all good goals to have, but I believe the real push should be to educate the parents of these students — those who do not value education or see the value of it.

In my view, there are too many parents and grandparents taking the easy way out by teaching the next generation that getting what you want is the government’s responsibility.

There seems to be disrespect in the classroom for teachers, and learning to help yourself get ahead in life is too often not a goal.

Parents need to see examples of how hard work has paid off — not only in monetary rewards, but in self-esteem and pride in the work that has been accomplished. Until more parents see a reason to encourage kids to stay in school, I believe that the next generation will continue to think that welfare, government assistance and crime are the only answers.

Neither of my parents finished high school, but they encouraged both my brother and me to get an education to improve our lives. My brother died a millionaire; I got my bachelor’s degree and my master’s degree. Parents’ encouragement and attitude toward learning are the key, not throwing more money at the problems.

J.L. Shultz

West Lampeter Township