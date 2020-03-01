Thank you, Taylon Madison: The pressure placed on our young people to choose a career so early is ridiculous (“The question that we keep asking again and again,” Feb. 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline). When I graduated from high school, I had no idea what I wanted to do other than get a job and open a bank account. I was lucky to find a job in an office setting that allowed me to grow with the company.
As parents, we want our children to succeed, but today so much emphasis is placed on scoring that big paycheck and huge house. Don’t go out and play ball, skate or ride your bike unless you are practicing to be a superstar in some sport; don’t read that book unless it will help you become a doctor, lawyer or financial wizard.
Adults should take a step back and let our young people breathe, play and read just for the pure enjoyment that it brings. We can’t live vicariously through them. Don’t be the erratic “sports parent” making a scene because your child missed the shot or struck out or didn’t place first in the science fair, quiz bowl, etc. Don’t expect your children to get that multimillion dollar sports contract or scholarship that you failed to acquire.
Yes, encourage them to do their best, expose them to all the possibilities, but also let them choose their path in their own time. Less stress equals healthier young adults in mind and body!
Thomasine Lutz
Washington Boro