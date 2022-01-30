This is in response to the Jan. 16 Sunday LNP article “Book bans pick up speed here and in US.”

I believe that parents have a right to be concerned about sexually suggestive content and content that puts forth the idea that sex is something to be casually explored and experimented with.

The shifting from decency to indecency in sexuality has great dangers, especially in the implications for young people. Children should not be encouraged to be irresponsible.

Sexuality is sacred, special and a tinderbox for trouble when used as a playground merry-go-round. In my view, so-called sexual freedom is simply irresponsibility wrapped in fantasy and indulgence. Call it promiscuity and mutual prostitution — with huge negative consequences.

I fear that this irresponsibility also contributes to moral confusion, addiction, teen pregnancy, sex trafficking, domestic violence, struggling households, poverty and delinquency. A return to traditional decency is sorely needed.

Larry L. Garber

East Donegal Township