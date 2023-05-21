The May 10 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Concerned parents are being vilified” is nonsense. Please explain how, if you are willing to treat an LGBTQ+ person — or any person — as somehow less, you are not motivated by hate. Or at least by ignorance and fear. The Judeo-Christian view can be interpreted in many ways. Interpret it however you please, but don’t push your version onto anybody else.

Parents make it sound like there are hundreds of transgender children trying to play sports when there are very few. Sports are inherently unfair. Is it fair that some players in any sport have an advantage? New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is taller and hits with more power than most other players. Is it fair that he should compete against less gifted men? There are some women who could compete against men and beat them. Maybe we should have height and ability restrictions so only a select few can compete.

Have we forgotten the reason high school sports exist? It is to build character. Not to win.

And if you ask the kids, very few of them care at all. It’s the so-called “vilified parents” who teach their children that winning is the only thing that matters. How can you say it is not hate that motivates parents to deny others that character-building experience so their little darlings can feel superior?

Christine Macready

West Hempfield Township