Tuesday’s edition of LNP | LancasterOnline featured a story that outlined the anti-mask protest by parents of the Solanco School District (“Solanco Mask Protest”).

Some parents felt that the students should have a choice. One parent is quoted in the article as stating, “Parents should have a choice.”

You do have a choice, parents. Follow the state mandate regarding masks in classrooms or stay home with your kids and teach them yourselves. Simple!

Mike Hudick

Rapho Township