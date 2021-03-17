I understand that everyone is doing their best with the vaccination program, but sometimes your best isn’t good enough when my co-worker in his 20s can get vaccinated, but my parents in their late 70s can’t. Please be better!

Steve Buckwalter

Warwick Township

Editor’s note: Here are some options for those eligible for COVID-19 vaccines: (1) Lancaster County’s website, vaccinatelancaster.org; (2) register online with Penn State Health at lanc.news/pennstateportal or by calling 844-774-8883; (3) to register with UPMC, call 844-876-2822 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week or go to bit.ly/UPMCRegister; (4) the Lancaster County Office of Aging offers vaccination assistance to homebound seniors 65 and older or those who have issues accessing the internet. Call 717-299-7979.