The group Moms for Liberty seems to be saying to parents, “Where have you been for the last 50 years? Obviously not with your children.”

Well, “Moms,” I have news for you: We have been loving, feeding and educating our kids. We have been dropping them off for dance and piano lessons, and then attending their recitals, football games and volleyball matches. We have been working three jobs. We have been good, responsible parents, sharing our lives and histories with our kids and teaching them to be good, loving, caring and empathetic citizens.

In short, you cannot improve our efforts. Watch us carefully and maybe you will learn how to be a good parent!

Dennis Dezort

Landisville