I ask your readers to think about the ways in which the covenant operated in biblical times. I bring this up for your consideration due to great parallels and contradictions to be found in today’s discussion about what the U.S. Senate should do about the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

To those who claim this will only stir up negative feelings and that now is the time for coming together, I ask you to consider how God handled those who broke covenant. There was swift, appropriate punishment and then, when the people repented, as in “changed their ways,” there was forgiveness and reconciliation.

Trump and his supporters, including Congressman Lloyd Smucker, broke the democratic (small “d”) covenant when they tried to overturn an election that I believe they knew in their hearts was not fraudulent.

And even after the physical wreckage and death at the U.S. Capitol, they seemingly saw no need to repent of their evil ways. Instead, some of them attempted to scapegoat Democrats, Black Lives Matter supporters, antifa groups — anything and anyone else to remove the guilt from themselves.

Until they look inward and accept responsibility for the hash they have made of this great nation, I see no reason to be more godly than God, forgive them and pretend all is well when it is not.

I am a great believer in “kumbaya,” but only with those who have been held to account. Then there can be reconciliation. By the way, I do not consider myself a big Bible-thumper. I am a Unitarian Universalist who looks to many inspired writings to guide my ethical principles.

Dorothy Saunders

Manor Township