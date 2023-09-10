I get a kick out of watching Republican candidates for president tiptoe around Donald Trump’s base. What a bunch of cowards.

The members of this base are locked into Trump’s lunacy, and reasoning with them won’t work. But, without their votes, no candidate can win.

Maybe these GOP candidates should switch parties and run as Democrats. But I honestly don’t want them in my party.

And then you have Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, thinking he can dumb-down to Trump’s base and win in a primary by convincing voters that he can teach them about “woke.” Maybe DeSantis should try to tell Trump and his supporters what “woke” is first. Oh, wait. Trump and his base don’t need to know what “woke” actually is — just how to use it as a club against Democrats.

Accolades to Ephrata Mayor Ralph Mowen for proving he’s not a robot.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon