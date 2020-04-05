Getting through the COVID-19 epidemic and saving what lives we can save must be our focus now. Yet it is not too early to ask ourselves how we got to this shocking place: How can the wealthiest and most powerful nation in the world fail to produce enough COVID-19 tests or ventilators or even such basics as masks and protective gear for its health care professionals?

We weren’t always so ill-equipped to deal with emergencies. This lack of preparedness is, in my view, the result of an anti-government and anti-tax bias that has been promoted by powerful corporations and members of the richest 1%, who have in recent decades amassed obscene levels of wealth.

This bias isn’t just the preserve of conservatives (progressive Republicans are unfortunately an extinct species); it also has tainted neoliberal economic thinking and policies. We’ve cut funding for scientific research, public universities and government agencies whose mission is to ensure our well-being and safety. Community health care centers also have been squeezed. Corporate mantras such as “do more with less” have led our government to rely on logistics rather than stockpiling to meet emergencies.

So, without enough personal protective equipment, our heroic care providers are getting sick and some have died. Without enough ventilators, we will soon need to do something we abhor, namely ration medical care — even for those with insurance. Testing so far has been limited.

Yes, it is time to question the wisdom of anti-government bias and gross neglect of the public sector.

Nina Menke

Manheim Township