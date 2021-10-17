I am concerned about what this terrible COVID-19 pandemic has done to our great nation.

We all have different opinions on masks, vaccines, sending children to school, staying at home, etc. We all need to be respectful of each other’s different views, for everyone is doing what they think is best for their families and themselves.

Last year, we valued and praised our essential workers — first responders, medical staffers, teachers, store employees and many others — for all the sacrifices they made for their families and Americans. We called them heroes! Now, a year later, some of them are in jeopardy of losing their jobs if they are not vaccinated. How quickly we have forgotten their sacrifices and have allowed businesses and the government to demand that they get vaccinated. Our heroes could be out of their jobs.

This disease has divided our country. You cannot fly into our country without proof of vaccination. You can’t work at some jobs without a vaccination. Yet those who are not American citizens can walk, climb or swim into the United States without vaccinations or even COVID-19 testing. I do not understand these rules. Why are we treated this way in this great nation of ours?

Carole Spangler

Rapho Township