America has the most expensive health care system in the world and almost 10% of Americans are uninsured. Attempts to control costs and expand coverage to all Americans are often sabotaged with changing government leadership. This creates a situation in which many of our fellow Americans cannot afford to receive preventive care, acute care or chronic care. They only seek care when no other options are feasible and they are very sick — often for conditions that would have been much less expensive to prevent or control before they spiraled.

Disparities in health care outcomes along racial and socioeconomic lines have been clearly and repeatedly demonstrated. The privileges of the well-insured obscure our ability to empathize with the plight of our fellow citizens. Now, the pandemic has further highlighted these discrepancies and thrown many more into the precarious inability to afford health care.

What could be more devastating for an American than the following tsunami of events? The pandemic and its risks, the economic crash, loss of job and income, loss of health care coverage, and the isolated death of a family member without a proper funeral service.

Americans can ease one another’s pain by believing that we are one another’s keepers and that we can all work toward a common good. A new leadership is needed that can articulate this new vision of connectedness. Leaders who can articulate compassion, speak truth, heal and console — rather than tweet division. Leaders who can solve problems rather than calling them a hoax. Leaders who can unite and inspire us through forgiveness and reconciliation.

Ajay Marwaha, M.D.

East Lampeter Township