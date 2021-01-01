They say love is blind. We’ve all seen it when a cherished relative or friend falls for someone with major character flaws. If we point out that person’s faults, we are met with angry denial and the new couple draws together more closely.

All we can do is wait for time and experience to lead to painful and even humiliating disillusionment. Love of an authority figure — be it a teacher, a religious leader or political leader — is a different kind of love, but can’t it also be blind? And wouldn’t the process of disillusionment after a beloved leader has been exposed be just as painful?

In a presidential election, there is a winner and a loser, and if both parties claim victory, one of the parties must be lying. The evidence for who is lying is compelling. When President Donald Trump’s lawyers talk in public, they mention fraud, but when under oath in court, they have admitted there is no evidence of fraud, and so the court cases have gone nowhere.

State officials, both Republican and Democrat, also found no evidence of fraud. Let’s hope for the sake of our experiment in creating a system of government “by the people, for the people” that a process of disillusionment in Trump will take place.

No doubt this will be painful, as many of Trump’s admirers are truly devoted to him. But shouldn’t respect for our electoral process, as well as loyalty to our democracy, always take precedence over loyalty to any individual leader?

Nina Menke

Manheim Township