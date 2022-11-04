I have voted in all elections, except for two primaries, over the past 51 years. I hate the final weeks leading up to elections because of all the nasty, negative ads.

I have learned to use ads from political action committees and super PACS as places to start investigating claims. I find that most of them contain exaggerations, stretch the truth or contain downright stupid statements, such as one that states that a reason to protect your abortion rights is to prevent the invasive pain of ultrasounds. Most ultrasounds are abdominal; they can be messy, but certainly not painful.

Another problem: All candidates say they have your back, but we know they will have your back after their donors’ backs are taken care of. When you have received over $44 million in outside contributions, that’s a lot of backs to handle before getting around to the backs of Pennsylvania citizens.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro says he has our back, but where was he during the beginning of the pandemic, when Gov. Tom Wolf decided which businesses needed to stay closed and which ones could be open?

What happened to state Attorney General Shapiro’s job of protecting consumers and providing answers regarding what qualifications the governor used and whether those qualifications were fairly applied? And what happened to investigating the Philadelphia district attorney’s office?

Maybe we could reduce our national debt by charging a 30% federal tax on political action committee money spent on campaigns.

Nancy Jenkins

Manor Township