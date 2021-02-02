I am a senior citizen waiting patiently to get my COVID-19 vaccination. Like many other people in Lancaster, we check websites daily trying to find a waiting list to get our name onto.

I was shocked and disturbed to read in the story by The Associated Press in the Jan. 30 edition indicating that Pennsylvania ranks second to last among states in vaccine administration. Why is that, I ask?

West Virginia is the highest-ranked state in administration of the vaccines to its residents, and West Virginia is one of the poorest states in our nation.

I marvel how efficient Chick-fil-A is in serving their customers quickly. The mayor of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, asked Chick-fil-A managers to help coordinate the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. With their help, the vaccine line went from an hourslong waiting time to 15 minutes. Remarkable. Gov. Tom Wolf, could you please get assistance from Chick-fil-A or some other company to speed up our vaccination process for COVID-19?

Carole Spangler

Rapho Township