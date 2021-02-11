Why is Pennsylvania near the bottom of the states in vaccinating its residents against COVID-19? The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Pennsylvania had given the first shot to only 8.9% of its residents, significantly less than the national figure of 10.1%, and far below neighboring West Virginia, which had vaccinated 12.4%.

I can tell you that navigating Pennsylvania’s maze of applications to get a shot is daunting. One spends hours in telephone system or website hell only to learn that there are no appointments available. Who is responsible for thousands of eligible Pennsylvanians not being vaccinated, and perhaps dying because of it?

Robert Shelton

East Hempfield Township