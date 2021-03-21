The secondary headline on an article on the front page of the March 14 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline about daylight saving time states, “Pa. lawmakers squabble over yearly time change and which one should be permanent.”

Here’s a suggestion: How about the country’s largest (read: bloated) full-time state Legislature do us homeowners a favor and “squabble” over the elimination of or (at least) downsizing of the property taxes that have been an issue forever, but which are continually given short shrift?

I’m not going out on too far a limb when I presume your constituents would be supportive, appreciative and care a bit more about that issue than whether the sun rises or sets an hour earlier or an hour later.

Steve Kurtz

East Petersburg