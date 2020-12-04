Theodore Roosevelt once said, “Americanism is a matter of the mind and heart. Americanism is not, and never was, a matter of race or ancestry."

This is easily extended to Republicans and Democrats. Dividing people is easy, but bringing people together is much harder.

I have been a member of the Republican Party for 45 years. I question why my Pennsylvania Republican brethren continue to pursue a dangerous course to not support our democratic institutions in the current presidential elections? Supporting conspiracy theories, accusations of fraud with no evidence, and schemes to disenfranchise millions of Pennsylvania voters (including Republicans) through the use of the Legislature to appoint presidential electors is very sad and undemocratic.

The polarizing process Pennsylvania Republicans have put into place is alarming, especially with the recent Republican Senate Policy Committee hearing and subsequent visit with the president. What might have been discussed at that meeting? One has to wonder what the endgame is!

The Senate Majority Policy Committee website states the purpose of the hearing was “to discuss recent issues regarding the 2020 general election in Pennsylvania.” Great purpose, but the hearing turned into another embarrassing Rudy show filled with conspiracy theories, fraud accusations, and possible legislative overthrow of the Pennsylvania Electoral College. I also note very few masks and no social distancing by attendees.

A former vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff recently stated, “If we refuse to accept the results of this election, it will deliver a lasting victory for the enemies of democracy.”

Dennis Olmstead

West Donegal Township