Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature is, in my view, continuing to attempt to manipulate voting laws and processes to ensure that it can never be removed from power, regardless of the will of the people of our state.

To avoid any possibility of checks and balances or any limits on their power, they seem to have discovered that using state constitutional amendment referendums is a simple, worry-free means to get their way and remove any pesky attempts by the other branches of government to limit their powers.

The amendment process is fraught with problems, because many voters pay little attention to them and tend to go along with proposed amendments, especially when the voting is arranged to coincide with a low-turnout election. Hence the danger.

The Legislature is now working to arrange for unlimited power to gerrymander all voting districts to suit their own needs and to remove any possibility of review or limitation to those powers. This is serious business, and we voters must put a stop to it.

To do that, it is essential that we become active now, to encourage resistance to this assault on our democracy. If we wait until this shows up on the ballot, the momentum may carry it to approval, so it is important to begin activities to mobilize voters of all party affiliations against these amendments and make it a priority to prevent this insidious takeover of our electoral process.

Larry Sherman

Manheim Township