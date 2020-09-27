The Republican legislators in Harrisburg are saying “No!” again. The great citizens of the commonwealth demand help with this pandemic — instead of fighting the governor’s powers to keep us safe and belittling our esteemed state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

The GOP state lawmakers, in my view, have no plan in place to offer assistance during this lengthy economic and health crisis that’s hurting small business, agriculture and education.

In addition, brave women and men are packing food, taking care of our seniors and serving as essential workers in other aspects of life so we can be comfortable maintaining our sanity and health. Gov. Tom Wolf worked to temporarily give $3 more per hour to some of these hardworking Pennsylvanians, who sacrifice their own safety so we have some form of stability.

Why not legalize recreational marijuana to create funds to assist small businesses with that revenue? The Republicans say no to legalizing marijuana to help small business, but yes to increasing gambling.

Thanks, Gov. Wolf, for not listening to the noise from the con man in the White House — unlike the Republican governors of Texas, Florida and Georgia, where COVID-19 cases increased greatly without necessary guidelines.

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster