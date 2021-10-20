What do Pennsylvania Republican legislators have to do before voters realize that those lawmakers seem determined to act like fascists?

I don’t want my personal information given to some vendor I have no control over so that the Republicans can — yet again — try to make enough noise to cast doubt on our elections. They are trying to cast doubt on an election that former President Donald Trump lost in a romp, following a slew of polls that showed he would lose in a romp. And don’t forget that it was the same election that ushered many of these Republicans back into office. That inconvenient fact makes their actions even more mind-numbingly brazen and stupid.

These legislators continue to profess love for our freedoms — the freedom to kill ourselves, and others, by not taking commonsense actions that protect us all from the pandemic.

And yet, our personal information is — in their opinion — theirs for the taking. I believe that these people do what they do because they love power, and they want more of it. So they continue to appeal to their base by spewing misinformation, sowing distrust in our democratic institutions and undermining love for real democracy.

To me, they are fascists, pure and simple. They are not interested in us. They seem only to be interested in manipulating and controlling us.

So I pray that these horrible legislators who pretend to fight for our freedom have finally outed themselves and have paved the way for their political demise. We don’t need fascists here.

Ronald Rogers

Landisville