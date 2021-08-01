I participated in state Sen. Ryan Aument’s most recent telephone town hall. I hope many of you tune in to these events, as it’s important to be as knowledgeable as possible about how we’re being governed and to be a part of the process.

Regarding our 2020 election, I hope all the participants were listening carefully when the senator told us that every county is required by law to audit its votes, and there is also a statewide audit.

The state post-election audit was completed in February, sampling 63 of the 67 Pennsylvania counties. Once again: Two post-election analyses were done, and thank you, Sen. Aument, for making that information very clear.

According to the commonwealth’s website (votespa.com), the two analyses mirrored each other within a fraction of a percentage point. That, and other information, is right there on the website for fact-checking. It’s clear as day: Our state’s votes were audited twice and confirmed.

Brenda Barnes

Warwick Township