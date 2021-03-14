Thank you, Gov. Tom Wolf, for proposing a budget in which all existing basic education funding goes through the state’s fair funding formula.

Thank you, state Sen. Scott Martin, for recognizing the huge negative impacts of the “hold harmless” clause.

Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for continuing to articulate the critical importance of fair funding.

The school funding formula in Pennsylvania has been broken for decades. This has resulted in generations of Pennsylvania children who have been scarred by chronic underfunding of their schools.

All Pennsylvanians bear the costs when our children become adults who are unprepared for the job market, when companies move to states with better-trained workforces and when we feel we need to build more prisons to house former students the state has ignored and forgotten.

As LNP | LancasterOnline has reported, the analysis of Public Citizens for Children and Youth found that shrinking districts receive $590 million for students that they no longer educate. The report also found that since 80% of Black and Latino students attend growing school districts, they have borne the brunt of this systemic underfunding.

I urge you, Sen. Martin, to advocate for full implementation of the fair funding formula for all education dollars. I urge you, Gov. Wolf, to be persistent and stand firm in your commitment to fair funding. Hundreds of thousands of students in Pennsylvania have been shortchanged for decades.

For the sake of the students and Pennsylvania’s future, we need all education dollars to be allocated using the fair funding formula. Now is the time.

Greg Newswanger

Lancaster