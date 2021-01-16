Open letter to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

My comments to you are, “Why are you serving in Congress? And when do you plan to resign?” Think about what you just did. You and many of your fellow Republicans (including most Republican members of the U.S. House from Pennsylvania) voted to disenfranchise the voters of Pennsylvania, seemingly just because your guy lost in a Pennsylvania election that, by all measures, was free of fraud and efficiently run.

Pennsylvania Act 77 was a 2019 law created by Republicans and passed by the Pennsylvania Legislature on a bipartisan basis. Questions prior to the election were answered. People voted and President Donald Trump was defeated in Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes. All the courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, agreed there was no basis for a challenge.

Plainly said, “Donald Trump lost.”

Yet, here we are! The only Pennsylvania election you seemingly have a problem with is the one for president. Your election appears to be just fine, because you were perfectly happy to take the oath of office.

It appears that you and the other Republican members of Congress who objected to the presidential election are pro-authoritarian and antidemocracy. You essentially wanted to overthrow an election that no court could find any fault with. If you truly feel that a fraud-free election should be overturned, you have no business serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. When you do resign, take the other objectors with you.

Al Adey

East Petersburg