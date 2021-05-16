There seems to be a groundswell of support for the creation of a Lancaster County health department.

Should a proposed Lancaster County health department share any characteristics with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, count me as opposed.

The state department has, in my view, stonewalled, obfuscated and prevaricated its way through the COVID-19 pandemic. It treated the citizens of Pennsylvania as children and continuously refused to give fully accurate health data on the coronavirus to those who live in the commonwealth.

The fact that Dr. Rachel Levine, who was then secretary of the Health Department, and her minions hid behind a 1955 law meant to deal with syphilis was insulting to the intelligence of the average citizen.

The lack of hard data on the age, previous health condition, body mass index and other critical health factors of those infected with COVID-19 was emblematic of an out-of-touch oligarchy that seemingly does not believe the average citizen can evaluate risk.

If given hard, accurate and timely health data, I believe in the intelligence of my fellow citizens to make informed judgments about risk assessment.

Everyone is touting the fact that a Lancaster County health department might be primarily funded by the state. But that means that the same obnoxious and condescending philosophy of those out-of-touch bureaucrats who, in my view, bungled the COVID-19 pandemic on the state level likely will take hold in a local health department. Thus my opposition to the proposed county health department.

Tom Larkin

Lancaster Township