How would you feel about rolling back the clean water protections that Pennsylvanians have enjoyed for 100 years? That’s the effect of a bill that the Pennsylvania House recently passed. It has now gone to the state Senate.

House Bill 1842, in my view, puts our water resources, including drinking water, at risk. The government should be strengthening and strictly enforcing the rules and regulations that protect our precious waterways. This bill proposes to weaken the regulations and put enforcement in the hands of corporate polluters.

Professionals at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are currently required to report when a spill or discharge is impacting public health and local businesses. HB 1842 erodes water protections and gives the responsibility of reporting spills to those who caused the spill. This is not in the best interest of Pennsylvanians, either today or in the future.

Contact your state senator and demand a vote against HB 1842.

Daniel Erdman

Lancaster