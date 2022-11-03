Does anyone notice the seeming lack of outrage from most Republican politicians regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its attempts to destroy a democratically governed country?

I believe that might be because these politicians are too busy trying to destroy a democratically governed country right here in the good old United States of America.

I like Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz — he seems to be a very likable guy. But no matter what Oz says now, I believe that if he’s elected as Pennsylvania’s senator, he’s going to have to do whatever former President Donald Trump wants him to do. If he doesn’t, he’ll be considered a RINO (Republican in name only) and so may be a one-term senator. So I believe Oz won’t do what anyone else wants — just what Trump wants.

And Trump, in my view, is crazy! And therein lies the problem. How often has Trump mentioned Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia? Can he even find it on a map? And he apparently wants to be president again?

Yeah, Oz, you’re OK. But I believe that Trump’s going to turn you into a sycophant, anyway, and have you support his revenge machinations.

Let’s get people into office who can think for themselves, reason and chew gum at the same time. Bare minimum.

Vote Democratic!

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon