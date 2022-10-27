In my view, Mehmet Oz is a problematic candidate.

He left a medical career for a life of Hollywood fame. He hawked questionable cures, preying on his fans and profiting at their expense and health. I believe that such behavior shows a lack of both honesty and compassion, and we have enough dishonest politicians who lack compassion already.

Why didn’t Oz run for office in New Jersey? I’m opposed to elitists moving to pursue political careers. If you thought that was wrong when Hillary Clinton did it, why isn’t his candidacy equally wrong?

Oz is a veteran of a foreign military of a country that is allied with U.S. enemies of state. While he has agreed to drop his Turkish citizenship if elected, he might not have the same security clearances as other senators. Wouldn’t this put Pennsylvania at a disadvantage — having a senator who might not be able to serve on certain committees and might not be able to view certain documents vital to the position?

Don’t ignore the man behind the curtain. Beware the great and powerful Oz. I believe that he’s a sham and a charlatan, and that he would be bad for Pennsylvania.

Lisa Garrett

East Earl Township