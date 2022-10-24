How many TV shows did Mehmet Oz do? But, ever since he decided to run for Congress, some people seemingly feel they have to destroy the man’s good name.

All some people talk about are the weight-loss products that Oz promoted, when Oz did more than 1,600 episodes of “The Dr. Oz Show” that have probably helped thousands of people.

I know that his shows helped me understand many health and wellness issues, including how to keep my weight down.

Also, Oz says that he is personally anti-abortion, but that, as a U.S. senator, he would support exceptions for the life of the mother, rape and incest.

Campaign ads usually tell half-truths, which is not fair to the candidate or the country. That’s why, in my opinion, candidates should have two or three debates, with time to answer the questions.

Jacqueline Mackey

Columbia