Count me among the voters whose hearts hurt for John Fetterman in his recent U.S. Senate debate with Mehmet Oz.

In an effort to be transparent about his current health status, and knowing he likely would not flourish while doing so, Fetterman agreed to be pitted against an opponent who I view as a bad-faith carpetbagger who has been a doctor but seemingly has no qualms about exploiting a difficult health situation for his own benefit.

I fear that this election season is not going to be our finest hour.

Wendy Schweiger

Lancaster