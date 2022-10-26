Here are a few of my thoughts on our Lancaster County and Pennsylvania races.

For the U.S. Senate race, Mehmet Oz seems to be the clear choice. At first, it was expected that the consequences of John Fetterman’s stroke wouldn’t be so dire. But even those who I view as left-leaning journalists have had to report on his struggles with basic communication. I have people across the country calling me and asking, “What’s wrong with John Fetterman? He struggles to babble and the crowd cheers!”

I believe that Fetterman would be putting his health at risk to serve in the Senate. If Sean Parnell could bow out to do what was best for his family, I think Fetterman can do the same.

For the gubernatorial race, this will depend on your views. The governor’s race is not about “democracy.” If Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro truly believes that Republican candidate Doug Mastriano is an existential threat to our republic, Shapiro wouldn’t have spent so much money on advertisements elevating Mastriano’s status during the primary. It’s completely disingenuous.

If you hold liberal viewpoints, you’re going to vote for Shapiro. If you hold conservative viewpoints, you’re going to vote for Mastriano. If you’re a moderate, you’ll read their respective platforms and see which of them caters to you the most.

For 96th Legislative District race, the clear choice seems to be April Weaver. Not every choice is about policy. I don’t know state Rep. Mike Sturla, so I don’t have any bad-mouthing to say about him personally. But the man’s been in office since before my parents graduated from high school. Thirty-plus years is enough time to do nothing.

Nate Rybner

Manheim Township