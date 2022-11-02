There is a wide gap between voters for Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano in the governor’s race. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz is close.

I do not understand the voters who are for Oz and against Mastriano. In my view, they are the same type of candidate. They both came from Democratic-controlled New Jersey to Pennsylvania to advance their political aspirations. They would both promote their minority views on abortion, gun proliferation and belief in the possibility of election fraud.

Why would a person medically trained to save lives trade that potential time with patients to gain a political seat? I can only arrive at ego and desire for attention for an answer.

Jim Johnson

Lancaster