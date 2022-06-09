This is in response to the LNP | LancasterOnline articles “Noise at club raises concern” (May 19) and “Club owners promise to appeal ruling” (May 21).

In my view, the attitude of the owners of the Legacy Social Lounge, which has frustrated some neighbors in the 300 block of North Queen Street, shows a total lack of respect and responsibility.

Quite simply, if there are issues outside the lounge caused by patrons of this business, it stands to reason that this is attracting a crowd that is causing issues. For one of the lounge’s owners to state “Anything outside my four walls, that’s not me. That’s up to the police” is a problem in and of itself and is irresponsible at best.

David W. Greiner

Lancaster