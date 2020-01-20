Your Dec. 30 edition carried a story (“Nursing home violations lead to 2 deaths”) on the deaths of two nursing home residents due to falls “while being transferred by one worker instead of two.’’ Your Jan. 3 editorial (“Safety first at nursing homes”) states that there should be “sufficient staffing levels so there never is any question of whether two people are available to handle a patient transfer.’’
There are number of things you need to know before drawing the above conclusions. You need to know how many Medical Assistance residents are in the home and the level of compensation from the Department of Human Services for their care. The people who provide the primary care for residents are certified nursing assistants. They go through extensive training, work under strict guidelines provided by the state Health Department and often work for poor pay and minimum benefits.
Each aide is assigned a number of residents. They’re expected to respond to call bells in a timely fashion, keep the incontinent changed frequently (to prevent skin breakdown) and treat residents kindly (even the abusive ones).
I was admissions and social service director in a 120-bed nursing facility in the early 1990s. We operated on a very thin margin. During a three-month government shutdown, the state owed us $100,000 a month for Medical Assistance residents. Hounded by vendors and under pressure from families and the Health Department to provide good care, we often failed. Your criticism and Health Department strictness will in no way alter the situation.
Benjamin F. Simmons
Elizabethtown