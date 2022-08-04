Please indulge the ramblings of a senior citizen. I’m 80. The other evening, as I reclined in my easy chair, my thoughts turned to the highly controversial subject of abortion.

Suddenly, I was overcome by an attack of common sense — a very rare condition of brief duration in today’s society.

During the spell, I saw all the male members of the U.S. Supreme Court recuse themselves from the issue because, well, they are male. The remaining female justices — seeing the gravity and impact any decision would have on millions of girls and women — suggested a national referendum to decide the issue. The one caveat for this vote would be that only women could participate.

Just as quickly as I went into this spell, I returned to the realities of our times.

I do not believe that the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was based on sound judicial thought. I believe it was based on embedded ideological and religious biases.

The deception employed during several Supreme Court confirmation hearings was, in my view, unbefitting anyone aspiring to that court. I sincerely hope that anyone who shares my opinion on this issue will vote against any candidate who embraces this historically stupid decision.

George Frey

Millersville