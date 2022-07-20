The Democratic Party, although using the name Democrat, doesn’t seem to trust democracy; it apparently prefers to rule by judicial fiat. Witness the uproar over the U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade reversal, returning the issue of abortion to the states instead of dictating from on high in an “exercise of raw judicial power” as the late Justice Byron White said in dissenting to the original Roe v. Wade decision. Roe invented a “right to abortion” not even hinted at in the Constitution.

Now the voters, through their elected representatives, will have the say they deserve. What could be more truly democratic?

Still, the Democrats will rage on, seemingly caring nothing for the Constitution but only for the “right” to crush the life and deprive the world of a developing human being. They were just as angry when the 13th Amendment abolished slavery and when the Supreme Court desegregated their schools.

Let’s hope the current administration in Washington, D.C., is just a temporary aberration in our country’s history. Americans need the opportunity to provide a voice for the voiceless.

Christopher Balkany

Landisville