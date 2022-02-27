Gambling problem? Yes, I believe we have a gambling problem. Currently, the state of Pennsylvania operates multiple daily number-drawing games (some of which have two drawings per day), in addition to participating in the national lottery games Mega Millions, Powerball and Millionaire Raffle.

Then we find, in many grocery stores and convenience stores, slot machine-like games and/or ticket dispensers filled with scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery cards. And if you visit the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website, you’ll find links to Derby Cash (virtual horse racing) and Xpress Car Racing.

Add all of that to existing casinos and virtual casinos, which you can access 24/7 on your smartphone and computer. And you may have also noticed the recent proliferation of TV advertisements for sports gambling on just about every network.

Who really benefits from all of the billions of dollars of gambling money? The few winners, the game managers, ticket printers, the state government, older Pennsylvanians.

But, then again, who suffers? People who can’t afford to lose the little money they have, older Pennsylvanians on fixed incomes and gambling addicts.

Do we have a gambling problem? We sure as heck do have a gambling problem. What I view as essentially a legalized, state-run Ponzi scheme is driving some people into bankruptcy or worse.

And the state’s answer is to simply call 1-800-GAMBLER if you have a problem with gambling addiction.

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township