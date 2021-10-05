I am a registered nurse and a nursing student at Millersville University. Regarding the Oct. 1 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial, which had the online headline “Federal government's failure on COVID-19 rapid test kits has helped to prolong pandemic,” I find it to be misleading.

As a registered nurse working in Lancaster County, I find the community's overreliance on rapid testing to be a public health concern, because rapid tests have a higher probability of producing false-negative results than PCR tests (“Which COVID-19 Test Should You Use?" Aug. 10 Yale Medicine article by Carrie Macmillan).

Inaccurate test results can lead to decreased quarantine time and increased spread of the COVID-19 virus. I have witnessed the impact of false-negative rapid test results. On several occurrences, employees with COVID-19 symptoms performed rapid tests at home and came to work because they received a false-negative test result. This resulted in multiple employees contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Overall, rapid tests are an excellent tool for generalized testing and have proven useful when individuals are symptomatic, according to Macmillan. However, a negative rapid test result does not justify dismissing quarantine precautions for symptomatic individuals or individuals at high risk of COVID-19 exposure. By following all COVID-19 precautions and using PCR tests to confirm test results from rapid tests, we can stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Lancaster County and get closer to ending the pandemic.

Sanela Mahmutovic, RN

New Holland