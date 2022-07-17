Can you please stop printing letters from people clutching their pearls about the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade?

The overwrought screaming about taking away freedom, women having no rights, etc., is so reactionary and delusional with regard to the Constitution, government and the law that I can’t take it much longer.

If people would read, think and use logic — rather than spew left-wing talking points — I believe that they would come to the realization that the 1973 Roe decision was a totally antidemocratic decision. It took the regulation of abortion out of citizens’ sphere of voting and influence. Overturning Roe restores regulation of abortion to state legislatures and governors (officials elected by citizens) and again permits states to have laws reflecting the differing (state to state) views of their citizens.

So, to the uneducated masses: Do your homework and realize that the Dobbs decision actually takes the government completely out of the abortion discussion and gives all of that control back to the people. And it is about time!

Jennifer Wolny

Lititz