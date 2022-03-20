Dr. Leon Kraybill’s March 13 column, “A physician’s view on what we got right (and wrong)," was such a great summary of how we have worked our way through two years of this devastating viral pandemic.

His description of how we learned from real-world experience — how scientific knowledge is learned and evolves — was the best I’ve ever read.

I’m not so sure we completely understand, even now, but Kraybill’s thoughts should be required reading for everyone, especially those critical of restrictions and lockdowns.

The statistics comparing cases and deaths for Pennsylvania nursing homes showed that the measures so many are critical of were both necessary and effective.

Thank you, Dr. Kraybill.

Edward Chory, M.D.

East Hempfield Township