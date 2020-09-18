Wednesday’s letter by partisan veterans supporting President Donald Trump (“Veterans support President Trump”) highlights the extent to which some people overlook Trump’s attacks on veterans — reportedly calling them “losers” and “suckers” for their sacrifice.

Their lame excuses for Trump’s incompetence is outrageous and should not go ignored.

Trying to blame the Obama/Biden administration for Trump’s shortfalls in governing and his disdain for the military is shameful.

It was Obama who signed the Veterans Choice Act in 2014, giving veterans their choice of doctor — not Trump, who has seemingly done nothing to ensure homeless veterans are taken care of and belittles veterans every chance he gets.

Trump has degraded the service of prisoners of war like the late Sen. John McCain by saying, “I like people who weren’t captured.” Trump reportedly denigrated the service of Gen. John Kelly’s son, who is buried at Arlington National Cemetery, by asking, “What was in it for them?”

The partisan veterans who wrote the letter defend the indefensible by blatantly contriving to mislead the honorable servicemen and servicewomen of this country. The essence of The Atlantic magazine article, which reported that Trump called American military dead “losers” and “suckers” and wouldn’t go to honor them because of a rain storm that would mess up his hair, has been confirmed by multiple sources, including Fox News.

My father, who fought in the islands during World War II, and my brother, who fought in Vietnam and cannot walk today, are not losers or suckers. Joe Biden will bring back to the presidency the honor and integrity that are desperately needed today. Vote Biden and end the daily chaos from Trump.

Doug Williams

Elizabeth Township