U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s intentions to undermine and subvert the 2020 presidential election result are, in my view, an act of sedition. This man and his fellow conspirators are essentially planning to incite rebellion against the will of the people who are at the very heart of our democratic government.

This treachery might cause permanent harm to our already fragile system of governance — the most important part of that being the undeniable acceptance of the final count of the votes of the citizens.

To Smucker I say, “Shame! While you attempt to disenfranchise our sovereign right, perhaps you should also discount all the votes, including those cast for you and your fellow conspirators. Or consider moving to another country where votes don’t matter.”

J.A. Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township