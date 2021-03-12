Regarding “Stevens man faces cruelty charge” in the March 5 LNP | LancasterOnline:

John Esh, how can you sleep at night? And why did it take authorities two years to finally charge him?

Hopefully, the dogs were taken out of his possession back when they found this alleged terrible and unspeakable situation back in 2019. Many of us who are pet lovers can hardly even fathom how a person could allegedly do this and let it go for so long — and still sleep at night. The dogs were probably right in his back yard.

While Esh is awaiting trial, I believe they should put him in a small outside pen, like some of the dogs that were allegedly being mistreated, and see how he likes it.

Ted Dzubinski

Manhem Township