My head is spinning again after reading the July 21 LNP | LancasterOnline. Three pieces stand out, fueling my dismay at the sorry state of health care in America.

First, the editorial (“Get vaccinated”) documenting the switch from anger over availability and access to a vaccine in the spring to the more serious problem of vaccine resistance today.

Second, the tragedy of a doctor who was never stripped of his license being charged with 14 felony counts of unlawful prescription of controlled substances (“Patients: Office was ‘pill mill’ ”).

Finally — and what prompted this letter — is the most important long-term issue: The New York Times article on Page 6 documenting the increase in medical debt (“US medical debts soar to $140B”).

The fact that medical debt is so ubiquitous and growing is an outrage. It will take the public to rise up and demand “Medicare for all” and a complete overall of our for-profit medical-industrial complex — the largest component of our economy — to make meaningful reform happen.

Yes, I am dreaming the impossible dream, but there is truly no other way. Although well-intentioned, I believe it is foolish to suggest that Medicare expansion is adequate to correct this problem.

It is long past time to face the facts that our system, which is built to maximize profits over patient care and public health, must be replaced. The longer we wait to face this fact, the more difficult, disruptive and painful it will be.

It’s time for the public to demand action from our government, which is held captive by the lobbyists and big donors. “Medicare for all” — not Medicare for more — is really the only answer.

Edward T. Chory, M.D.

East Hempfield Township