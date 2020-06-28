(Disclaimer: This letter is based on years of observations and experiences in the many places I’ve lived and is not a comment on law enforcement in Manheim Township, where I now reside.)

When walking into a store, I don’t worry that people will think I’m about to shoplift. When paying for my items, I often decline a bag without worrying about being stopped for shoplifting as I leave the store. When I go out jogging, I’m not afraid of being chased, cornered and shot as a suspected criminal. When a police car passes by and I glance at the officer, nothing bad happens to me. When I’m driving and forget to use my turn signal, I don’t tremble in fear of being pulled over and shot. After giving birth to my sweet, precious, innocent boys, I wasn’t sickened with fear that their lives would be cut short by a hail of police bullets or law enforcement’s knee on their necks.

I’m not thankful that I’m white. I’m outraged at how our society treats those who are not.

Susan Wood

Manheim Township