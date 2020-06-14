I find it hard to determine which outrage to focus on: LNP | LancasterOnline ignoring the early May declassification of Democratic witnesses’ answers, under oath, to the U.S. House intelligence committee claiming no knowledge of Trump/Russia collusion (versus some of their public assurances that President Donald Trump was guilty), or Pennsylvania’s coronavirus donnybrook.

I’ll go with the health scandal.

When I learned that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo forced nursing homes to take COVID-19 patients in late March, giving those facilities only body bags and personal protective equipment, I was totally distressed. Even worse, Cuomo did this with little notice for the nursing homes to prepare, and despite the quickly built hospital and the Navy hospital ship in the New York City harbor that were never used to capacity.

Then I learned that Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine did essentially the same thing to nursing homes in this state, forcing them to take COVID-19 patients. At the same time, Levine helped to move her own mother from a personal care home. We have seen the result in Lancaster County nursing home deaths. It’s just another example of a “rule for thee, but not for me.”

N.J. Huss

West Lampeter Township