Remember back in March 2016, when President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court, and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decided to hold up a confirmation vote in the Senate until after the presidential election, so the next president could select the replacement for Antonin Scalia?
With Obama being a Democrat and McConnell hoping a Republican would win the presidency, it was a gutsy move.
Well, it’s payback time.
It appears House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has outmaneuvered the Republicans by getting President Donald Trump impeached and holding up sending the articles he’s being charged with to the Senate for a trial.
She asserts that she won’t do that until she’s assured by McConnell that the Senate will conduct a fair trial using documents and witnesses the White House has so far failed to provide.
I’ve read speculation that maybe she’ll wait until after the 2020 election in the hope that Democrats can take the Senate. And, in the meantime, Trump will have to conduct his reelection attempt with an impeachment record on his resume.
I love Nancy Pelosi.
She should be president!
Ben Thompson Jr.
Lebanon