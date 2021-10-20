In the past week, we’ve seen a prominent National Football League coach (Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders) resign for comments he made that were racist, anti-gay, misogynistic and just plain unacceptable. Yet we continue to accept those same views from a former president and from those who believe that he is the answer.

I believe we are going down a rabbit hole, one that we will not be able to extract ourselves from. We are in an upside-down world, where hate and confusion rule. White supremacy cannot be the norm, not in this day and age.

Wake up. Wake up now, and vote these people out. See what the Republican Party has become. In my view, it’s nothing more than a party of bullies, trying to enforce their will on you. Wake up, people, before it’s too late.

Glenn Tanner

East Hempfield Township