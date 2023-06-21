We are experiencing a rapidly changing world. Politicians avoid many of the essential issues confronting the public.

Satellite photos clearly confirm changes to the planet’s ecology. Social media usage is stirring psychological concerns. Artificial intelligence threatens to revise truth and human endeavor. Streaming services are gradually replacing the convenient cable service upon which many older residents rely. We are increasingly relying on a robotic society.

In the interim, ethics are losing their importance and essential government regulations are roundly disappearing.

So be advised, we are in a rapidly changing world.

William Overly

Manheim Township